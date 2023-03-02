Name your children after Raila and I, Ida Odinga urges Homa Bay women

Mrs Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, has appealed to women in Homa Bay to name their children after her family as a way of remembering her family.

Mrs Odinga told women in the county to name their girls Ida and boys Raila.

"It will be a legacy. I am saying this because I love Homa Bay," she said during the launch of the Homa Bay County Sexual and Gender-Based Violence policy on Wednesday.

Those who do not want to name their girls after her, she said, could name them after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

She said her love for Homa Bay comes from her educational background in the county.

Mrs Odinga attended Ogande Girls in Homa Bay Sub-county, where she is putting up a library and talent centre.

Admit their children to the school

She encouraged parents from the county to admit their children to the school to benefit from the centre.

"It will be unfortunate if students from other regions are admitted to the school but the ones from the county are locked out," Mrs Odinga said.

During the event, Mrs Odinga asked pregnant women to go to the dais so that she could reward them.

About 15 women walked from the crowd to the dais and Mrs Odinga gave them Sh1,000 each.

More women kept going up and it got to a point where she could not sustain the number and had to send some back.

The wife of the Azimio leader asked community members from where the women come from to monitor the women before they gave birth.

"Watch over them to ensure they deliver safely. But they should also name their children after myself and Raila," Mrs Odinga said.

She also encouraged women to engage in income-generating activities to avoid domestic violence from their husbands.