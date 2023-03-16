MP Kaluma on the spot over Sh56,000 school fees arrears in child upkeep case

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma is on the spot over allegations of failing to pay school fees for a child he allegedly sired with his estranged lover in 2007.

The children’s court in Milimani Nairobi on Thursday heard that the lawmaker is yet to settle school fees arrears of Sh56,000 for the daughter.

The woman’s lawyer told Principal Magistrate Elizabeth Muiru that Mr Kaluma had not given her the money and that the school had directed the girl to clear the arrears when she will be returning from the middle-term break next week.

But the MP’s lawyer denied the allegations and said he had deposited the money to the school’s account.

The court heard that he had reservations in giving the woman codenamed M.A.O the cash money.

“I am surprised about the balance of school fees not paid. The fees of Sh56,000 was paid on January 21, 2023 to the school account and a message was forwarded to the defendant who acknowledged receipt,” stated the lawyer.

The lawyer said there was a WhatsApp conversation with the woman confirming that the fees had been paid.

“She acknowledged fees was paid to the school account. There were misgivings when money was given to the mother. Money was paid directly to the school. If the school has demanded for the fees, that should be demonstrated so that we can take up with the school for reconciliation of the accounts,” added the lawyer.

The court directed the woman to forward to Mr Kaluma’s lawyer the communication from the school demanding the alleged fees arrears.

For her part, the woman’s lawyer stated that when the school was contacted it said the money was not in the account.

The court also heard that Mr Kaluma did not provide a bank deposit slip and the school was yet to acknowledge the payment. The case was fixed for mention on April 24, 2023.

The woman filed the suit in 2008 claiming that to have cohabited with the MP since 2003 when they got a boy born in 2005 and a girl born in 2007.