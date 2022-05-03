Mother in Obado murder case to fly UDA ticket in Homa Bay

Ms Melida Auma, mother of the late Rongo University student Sharon Otieno that Migori Governor Okoth Obado is accused of murdering has been cleared to run for Homa Bay woman representative.

She is contesting the seat under Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Ms Auma launched her campaign in Homa Bay town on Monday with a promise to offer solutions to economic challenges affecting residents, especially women, youths and persons with disabilities.

During her stopovers at different trading centres along the Rongo-Homa Bay road, she was surrounded by residents who were yearning to listen to her policies.

Others were curious to see who she is and what she looks like after she was mentioned in the media following the brutal murder of her daughter three years ago.

Melinda Auma with her supporters. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Other members of the public were drawn by her simple transportation mode – a motorcycle. Deep-pocketed politicians usually speak to crowds through the sun roofs of their four-wheel-drive vehicles.

She declared her candidacy and asked for support from residents, telling them not to consider the political parties of contestants.

"The ticket is just a piece of paper. What matters is the person you elect," she said.

Ms Auma is among a few "brave" aspirants who have dared to go against the grain in a region dominated by ODM.

Homa Bay County is part of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political backyard.

"I have been asked why I did not choose ODM. Well, I cannot be a member of a party that claims to be democratic but it's not," she said.

She was with a group of youths and women who donned yellow T-shirts, the official UDA colour, with a picture of the aspirant and UDA emblazoned on the front and back.

Ms Auma said her decision to run on a UDA ticket is informed by her admiration for DP Ruto's brand of politics, the “bottom-up” economic model and democracy.

"I am a chief hustler (slang for a person who works hard to earn a living) and represent all hustlers in the county. I'm vying because I want to end the problems that hustlers are facing," Ms Auma said.

"I believe the Deputy President has the solution to help people like me, so vote for him as well," she said.

Melinda Auma is embraced by her supporters in Homa Bay town. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Ms Auma is an early childhood development education (ECDE) teacher with the Homa Bay County government.

When she is not at school in the afternoon and during the holidays, she sells mitumba in town.

Traders at the market are among people she is banking on for support.

She said her political journey started during registration for UDA members, having participated as a coordinator.

"I was first endorsed to vie for the Homa Bay Town West MCA seat. But since I was involved in registration across the county, I was endorsed to contest the woman rep seat," Ms Auma said.

According to the aspirant, at least five other people sought the ticket but they withdrew at the last moment before she bagged the certificate unopposed.

She said, if elected, she will introduce policies that will empower women and small-scale traders.

She also plans to establish a Sacco to enable women in the county to save and set up businesses.

Ms Auma was with aspirants for other seats, including Gabriel Omondi, who is eyeing the Homa Bay Town East ward under UDA.

She becomes the sixth politician to join the race, after Mary Ojode of DAP-K, Joyce Osogo of ODM, and independent candidates Mauline Ngala, Tabitha Nyandiek and Elizabeth Ogweno.