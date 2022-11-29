Mother in custody for burning her son over ‘stolen’ liver

Police in Homa Bay have detained a woman for allegedly torturing her son by burning his arms with plastic for allegedly stealing food from their neighbour.

The suspect was arrested on Monday night. She is expected to be charged with assault once investigations are completed.

Homa Bay Township sub-location Assistant Chief Salim Nyauke said he was called by residents of the informal settlement of Shauri Yako that the woman was trying to kill her child.

Mr Nyauke said the suspect is a single mother of four.

"Her husband died in 2013 and she has been living alone with the children,” he said.

She arrived home in the evening and was told that her last-born child had allegedly stolen food from next door.

The child and others were playing outside the house during the day when the hungry boy allegedly sneaked into the neighbour’s house.

He reportedly found food in a pan and ate it.

Serving of Liver

The child is accused of eating maini (liver) that the neighbour had prepared for supper, Mr Nyauke said.

One of the neighbour's children entered the house and saw his friend eating the food.

When the suspect returned home, she was told about what her child had done.

She then decided to punish the child by burning his arms.

Mr Nyauke said the woman lit a fire in her house and used it to burn the child’s arms as punishment.

"The fire was on a nylon bag. As the bag melted, it dripped on the arms of the child," he said.

Three other children were said to have been watching as their brother was being punished.

Concerned neighbours inquired why the child was crying.

But they could not see what was happening as the suspect had locked her house, Mr Nyauke said.

When neighbours threatened to break in to see what she was doing to her child, she decided to open the door.

"I was called to intervene. It was decided that the suspect be taken to the police station and the child be taken to hospital," Mr Nyauke said.