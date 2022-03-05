Mistaken identity? Police in hot water after shooting SDA church elder

Homa Bay Town SDA church leader shot police

A scene in Homa Bay Town where police shot and injured an SDA church leader on Tuesday night as he was coming from a car wash. 

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By George Odiwuor

The shooting of a local church leader in Homa Bay Town on Friday night has sparked outrage and raised questions about policing amid claims of "mistaken identity". 

