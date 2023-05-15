Miguna heckled at funeral over Raila comments

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna found himself between a rock and a hard place when a group of mourners heckled him for castigating Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga for what he termed as "not embracing multi-party democracy".

Dr Miguna, who was addressing mourners at a burial in Kasipul in Homa Bay County on Monday, had to end his speech prematurely when a crowd started jeering him for accusing Mr Odinga of allegedly forcing people in Nyanza into a one-party system.

The lawyer who fell out with the ODM leader was among mourners at the funeral of a couple, Elly Omondi and his wife Emmaculate Aluoch, who died in a traffic accident on the Kisumu-Kisii highway. Mr Omondi was an employee of Kisumu's water supply company Kiwasco.

Dr Migua, who arrived at the funeral in Kong'ondo village a few minutes before 2pm, surrendered the microphone to the master of ceremony when the crowd began mocking him.

He began his speech in Dholuo before switching to English. He then took the war between President William Ruto and Mr Odinga to the funeral.

When speaking, the lawyer drummed up support for the Head of State.

"The president is called William Ruto. He is the president whether you like it or not," he said.

He then castigated the ODM leader, accusing Mr Odinga of being behind political woes facing the people of Nyanza. According to him, the Luo community does not like multi-party democracy, implying that they love ODM more than any other party.

"We must embrace multiparty democracy. Raila fought for it and was sent to detention," Dr Miguna said.

As he spoke, some people cheered while others made all sorts of noise including blowing vuvuzelas.

He said fighting for multi-party democracy was for Kenyans to enjoy the fruits of independence.

However, because of Mr Odinga, he claimed, the Nyanza region is not enjoying the fruits of independence.

"Right now the people of Nyanza are not enjoying the fruits of independence because of one Raila Amollo Odinga. I have said it," Dr Miguna said to boos from mourners.

He later handed over the microphone and stepped away from the dais. As he was walking away, some of the mourners dared him to speak ill of Mr Odinga.

"Raila ok mbasni. Kwenda kabisa ( Raila is not your age mate. Go away),” one man shouted at him.

“Don’t speak ill about Raila. We are in pain and you are making it worse,” another yelled.