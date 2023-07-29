Mbadi, Caroli set stage for 2027 Suba South MP election battle

ODM National Chairman John Mbadi and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi are headed for a major political battle as both are interested in the same political seat in the 2027 election.

Mr Mbadi is currently a nominated legislator from Homa Bay.

He served for three terms (15 years) as the area MP and wanted to advance his political career when he expressed interest in the Homa Bay governor position in last year’s election.

He, however, stepped down in favour of Gladys Wanga who was handed the ODM party ticket.

Mr Mbadi later fell out with the governor when he accused her of bad leadership months after Ms Wanga was sworn into office.

He has since backed down from commenting on county issues and has concentrated his political activities in Suba South.

The ODM national chairman seems to be interested in going back to parliament to represent his constituency.

This is after Ms Wanga declared that she will defend her seat in the next election.

Mr Omondi, however, said he will not let the ODM chairman replace him as MP for Suba South.

Mr Mbadi and Mr Omondi have been exchanging words in public as they try to marshal support for the next election that is four years away.

According to Mr Omondi, the former Suba South MP did less development when he represented the constituency for a decade and a half.

"I have only been in parliament for eight months and there are a lot of transformations I have made in the constituency that Nyang' (nickname for Mbadi) did not do when he was in the same position for 15 years," he said.

According to the MP, his short-term achievements include increasing bursary allocation for vulnerable students.

He said he has also bought three school buses for different learning institutions.

"Bursary allocation under my leadership is Sh10,000 per secondary school student and Sh20,000 for university students. This is more than what was being given before I got elected," he said.

Suba South National Government Constituency Development Fund allocated Sh34 million to support the education of vulnerable students in the last financial year.

Mr Omondi said the funds will be increased to Sh45 million in the next allocation.

"We gave out funds all at once without discriminating against any community. We do not ask anything in favour of giving help unlike other leaders who must be given sheep or [a] goat as (a) gift when they visit a community," the MP said.

Mr Omondi told Mbadi that residents in Suba do not owe him any debt and that the ODM chairman had already told the community that he will not vie for a parliamentary seat again.

Speaking in Sindo Town, Mr Omondi threatened to initiate a process of ousting the chairman from his party position, saying he does not deserve to be an official in the Raila Odinga-led party.

Mr Mbadi, however, stood firm and said that he will not be defeated by Mr Omondi in the next election.

According to him, he helped the MP during campaigns and he does not envision him retaining his seat for a second term in 2027.

“I still have his messages when he was begging me to help him campaign when his competitors were on his neck,” he said.

Mr Mbadi argued that Mr Odinga is among the people who helped Mr Omondi win the August 9 election when a group of ODM officials traversed Homa Bay County to campaign for the six-piece voting pattern.

The ODM chairman said he is free to vie for any political seat and that no one has the right to tell him what to do.

“Caroli tried his luck in politics for several years but I defeated him throughout the time. He even fronted his brother who failed just like him,” Mr Mbadi said when he attended a funeral at God Oloo.

“This is a competitive seat. I thought I did him (Omondi) a favour when I moved out but it seems he does not want to appreciate the sacrifice I made.”

Mr Omondi is among opposition MPs who have openly declared support for President William Ruto's administration.

He said he did not leave the ODM party but only chose to work with the government to help his constituents.