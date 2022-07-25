Man killed as he attempted to rape widow, 70, in Homa Bay

Villagers in Kanyandiga in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, last night descended on a 25-year-old man and fatally injured him.

They were responding to distress calls from a 70-year-old widow after Maurice Ondiek forced his way into her house at 3am.

Angry residents who arrived at the scene descended on the suspect without giving him a chance to defend himself.

He succumbed to the injuries later in the day.

The elderly woman said the suspect, who hailed from the neighbouring Kasewe location, had attempted to rape her before the villagers intervened.

She reported that she was asleep when she heard someone knocking on her door.

"I was surprised when I heard someone knocking on the door at 3am. I was not expecting any visitors, especially before sunrise," she said.

The widow and the suspect had a brief conversation as the senior citizen engaged Ondiek about his mission in those wee hours of the morning.

But the man forced his way into the house by kicking in the door and breaking its locks.

He went straight to the woman and attacked her.

"He hit me with a stool and bit me. I was confused and did not know what he was after," the widow said. She then raised the alarm and her family members, who live not so far from her house, were the first to arrive.

They restrained the suspect to interrogate him, and in the process, more people soon turned up at the house after 6am.

Bay for his blood

Neighbours, who were armed with crude weapons, started baying for suspect’s blood.

Some who heard what had happened decided to attack him.

Kojwach location Chief Caroline Onyango said villagers hit the suspect with blunt objects.

"He lost consciousness after the attack. He was rushed to hospital for medical care," she said.

Ondiek died while being treated at Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital in Oyugis town.

Ms Onyango discouraged residents from taking the law into their own hands.