Luo elders invite Raila for blessings

A faction of the Luo Council of Elders has reached out to ODM leader Raila Odinga asking him to seek their blessings in his quest for the presidency.

The elders said the time had come for the Luo community to offer their son their blessings by conducting elaborate rituals.

Council head Ker Nyandiko Ongadi and Karachuonyo council leader Ager Kirowo said their position represents that of the community.

Mr Kirowo said the elders had consulted on the issue and decided to invite the ODM leader to a meeting so that he could be crowned and receive blessings from the community.

“We ask the ODM party leader to visit us for blessings. We have met religious leaders and other groups and agreed that this is possible,” he said.

Speaking in Kendu Bay, Mr Kirowo said the venue for the event has also been set and the group is only waiting for a response from Mr Odinga. If the ODM party leader agrees to the request, the crowning exercise will be held at Alau Rachuonyo, a historic ground in Kendu Bay where major political announcements and declarations have been made.

Mr Kirowo said the elders felt sidelined as elders from other communities had crowned the former prime minister.