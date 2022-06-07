Leadership changes made in Homa Bay assembly in a chaotic sitting

Ward representatives in Homa Bay have made leadership changes in the county assembly after three officials were accused of abuse of office.

The changes were made to the County Assembly Service Board and the Budget Committee in an afternoon chaotic session following allegations from members and staff that ousted officials were only in office for personal gain.

Officials ejected from their positions were Central Karachuonyo MCA and Budget Committee chairman Julius Gaya, assembly board members Jeff Ongoro (Kanyaluo ward) and Richard Ogindo (Kwabwai ward).

Mr Ongoro and Mr Ogindo were immediately replaced by South Kabuoch MCA Oscar Abote and his Homa Bay Town East counterpart Juma Awuor.

They took the oath of office in a sitting on Tuesday morning that was marred by chaos as police fought youths who were trying to block MCAs from debating.

In a motion tabled by Kokwanyo Kakelo MCA Dan Were, previous office holders were accused of not having the interests of MCAs and assembly staff at heart.

The County Assembly Service Board is responsible for hiring and firing staff.

It is also supposed to look at the welfare of MCAs and staff especially on remuneration and promotions.

Board members include the House Speaker, who is the chairperson, majority leader, minority leader, two MCAs and other officials who are not members of the House.

Represent other MCAs

Mr Ogindo and Mr Ongoro, who represent other MCAs on the board, were accused of failing to advocate for the welfare of assembly members.

Mr Were, in his motion, alleged that the two MCAs had also frustrated assembly staff.

"The board was formed to promote the welfare of ward representatives and staff, among other issues. It has, however, come to our attention that the two members on the board are only in office for personal benefit," he claimed.

Nominated MCA Edwin Kakach, in his contribution on the floor of the House, said MCAs had suffered under the leadership of the two ousted members, comparing them to German ruler Adolf Hitler.

"They transferred staff to other departments without considering qualifications. They were dictators," he said.

Other members proposed to MCAs who return to the House after the August 9 elections not to consider Mr Ongoro and Mr Ogindo for any leadership position if they are reelected.

"We have enough proof that the two were not qualified to hold the positions. New officials must ensure the assembly is brought back on track and all staff illegally transferred or demoted reinstated," Ruma Kaksingri MCA Eliphalet Osuri said.

During the Tuesday sitting, MCAs also extended the House calendar to dispense with all pending matters.

They will hold sittings until August 8, a day before the election.

In a motion tabled by Mr Abote, MCAs were informed that the House has pending issues that need to be concluded before the elections.

Those issues include the 2021-2022 budget.

"We must help Governor Cyprian Awiti achieve his legacy. We will only do this if all matters before us are concluded," Mr Abote said.

As MCAs were debating, youths were protesting at the assembly gate.

They stormed the assembly and demanded that the day's activities be suspended.