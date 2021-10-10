Leaders call for establishment of rescue centres in Lake Victoria

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has called on the government to hasten the establishment of a search and rescue centre in Lake Victoria to help fishermen during emergency.

Her plea comes after three fishermen drowned at Mbita Causeway Bridge on Sunday morning after their boat was swept by strong waves at 1 am.

The government is dredging Mbita Causeway Bridge to allow large water vessels to pass under the bridge with ease.

Ms Odhiambo, who said the ongoing project puts many lives at risk, stressed the need to put in place mitigation measures to help accident victims.

“The project is good for our economy because it will boost trade between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. It is making the lake deep and fishermen should be careful," she said.

The legislator, who was accompanied by Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, toured the scene of the accident on Sunday.

The legislator said the lake may witness a surge in accidents because of the ongoing project. She asked the government to expedite the establishment of the rescue centre to respond to the emergency cases.

"The centre should respond to any distress call made by fishermen because we are likely to witness more cases of boats capsizing," Ms Odhiambo said.

The rescue centre is to be established by Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) at the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay Town.

It should have water ambulances and trained emergency personnel.

She also called on security agencies including KMA and Kenya Coast Guard Services to cooperate with locals during emergencies.

According to the legislator, there are issues in Lake Victoria that are best understood by fisherfolks.

"Suba North NG-CDF will put two patrol boats to beaches around the lake to help in cases of emergencies," she said.