Leaders call for establishment of rescue centres in Lake Victoria

Lake Victoria

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo (in white mask) addressing her constituents on October 10, 2021 at the site where a boat capsized killing three fishermen on Sunday morning. She called on the government to hasten the establishment of a search and rescue centre in Lake Victoria. 

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has called on the government to hasten the establishment of a search and rescue centre in Lake Victoria to help fishermen during emergency.

