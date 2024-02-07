KWS looking into compensating victims of recent crocodile, hippo attacks in Homa Bay
At least 24 families in Homa Bay County are seeking compensation from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) after their kin were attacked by wild animals under different circumstances resulting in deaths, injuries and destruction of property.
The families want KWS to pay them for the losses amidst concerns from fishermen in the county that the payment process takes too long. The cases were recorded over the past 12 months.