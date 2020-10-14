3 killed in second Homa Bay accident

Three people died in a second road accident in Homa Bay County involving a motorcycle and a fuel tanker along the Oyugis-Gamba road in Oyugis Town in Rachuonyo South Sub-county, on Tuesday night.

The deceased were a rider and his passengers who were travelling towards Oyugis Town a few minutes before 8pm.

The accident came just hours after four other people of the same family were killed in another accident at Kadongo Trading centre in Rachuonyo East.

In the 8pm accident, the passengers were also related and were returning home after a day's activities at a neighbouring village.

Witnesses said the driver of the tanker lost control of the vehicle as he was trying to negotiate a sharp bend.

It then hit the motorcycle from behind killing the three on the spot.

Rachuonyo South Sub-county Police Commander Lilies Wachira said the driver and the turnboy of the tanker escaped from the scene after the accident.

A group of youths had threatened to attack them.

She told motorists to exercise caution when using busy roads to avoid accidents.

Ferrying mourners

The three bodies were taken to Rachuonyo South sub county hospital mortuary as the tanker and wrecked motorbike were towed to Oyugis Police station.

The earlier crash, which happened along the Kisii-Ahero highway, involved a matatu that was ferrying mourners from a funeral in Dol Kodera in Oyugis, and a trailer.

Onlookers at the scene of the accident. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Three people died on the spot and another died while being treated in hospital. All four were related.

Witnesses said the trailer skidded on the road as the driver avoided hitting a vehicle that was entering the highway from a petrol station.

The oncoming matatu rammed into the trailer killing three passengers on the spot.