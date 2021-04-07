Kidero tests positive for Covid-19

Dr Evans Kidero was vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday last week at a hospital in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero has tested positive for Covid-19 days after he was vaccinated against the virus.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.