Kidero slams ODM leaders, invites disgruntled members to join him

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has taken a swipe at the Orange Democratic Movement, saying it had “frustrated” its members who are jostling for different leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Dr Kidero said the party had failed to recognise the sacrifice that some of its members made to get it to where it is today.

He decamped from ODM during his campaign for Homa Bay governor after ODM gave a direct ticket to now Governor Gladys Wanga.

Dr Kidero asked aggrieved politicians to join him in forming another political party that will counter ODM, which is led by Raila Odinga.

ODM has been embroiled in leadership wrangles as legislators, including its chairman John Mbadi, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and others fight to control key positions in Parliament.

Some party members feel they have been betrayed and blackmailed as the positions they were promised are allegedly being reserved for other people.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said many young people have been supporting ODM but have not been rightly rewarded.

"So many youth and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is OK. Tomorrow is another day," he tweeted on Thursday.

He claimed the party was planning to deny him a position that was reserved for him in Parliament.

Army of the party

Dr Kidero defended Mr Owino, saying ODM is in its position because of the youths, whom he described as the “soldiers and army for the party”.

He accused the party of failing to reward the group.

“When bread is being shared, nobody thinks of them. It’s not just what has happened in choice of parliamentary leadership but even in nominations to county assembly,” the former governor said.

Dr Kidero argued that ODM is a personal property and a commercial asset used by its owners to maximise financial returns and optimise their wealth creation.

He called on legislators like Mr Mbadi, Mr Owino and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who feel betrayed to join him.

Since bidding farewell to Mr Odinga and vying for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate, the former governor has started creating a force that he intends to use in future political contests.

Pictures of him at the Democratic Congress Party office with his allies have been shared online. He is said to be in talks with the party’s leaders to revamp it and recruit more members.

The former governor also accused ODM of meddling in the election of Speakers in Nyanza county assemblies, with Mr Odinga said to have issued directions on who should get the positions in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay.

“The events of the last few days where MCA’s will for the election of speakers in the Luo Nyanza counties was subverted is a further testimony to the rightfulness and fidelity to saving our county from destruction,” Dr Kidero wrote on his Facebook page.

He said the Luo community should be saved from what he termed emotional slavery.

“The people of Homa Bay must be saved from a political business cartel and blackmail by the six piece cultists who don’t give a damn about our development,” he wrote.