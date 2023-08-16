Kendu Bay: Irony of ancient town with no court

Justice delayed is justice denied. This phrase can best be described by people in Karachuonyo who have been traveling for several kilometers on motorcycles to seek justice in a different region.

For years, residents within the constituency, found in Homa Bay County, have been going to Oyugis Law court for judicial services.

The journey is expensive to some families because of prolonged court processes.

Some cases can drag for years and each time parties in the case must appear physically in court when a magistrate directs so.

It means on a court day, petitioners, defenders and sometimes witnesses have to suspend their daily activities to be in court.

Also read: Homa Bay sports grounds no more than just grazing fields

In Karachuonyo, some people travel for more than 60 kilometers and spend up to Sh2,000 to go to court in Oyugis town.

The journey is usually on motorcycles or for the privileged ones, in private cars since there are no public service vehicles plying the route between Kendu Bay, the headquarters of Karachuonyo, and Oyugis town which is about 25 kilometers away.

Some of the challenges that residents are facing when going to court is what prompted the judiciary to initiate a project that would ease the process of acquiring justice.

During the reign of former Chief Justice David Maraga, the judiciary began the construction of a court in Kendu Bay to ease congestion in Oyugis court while providing judiciary services closer to people within Karachuonyo.

The project began four years ago and should have been complete by now. Construction work, however, has dragged on due to a purported financial challenge. The delay has impacted negatively on delivery of justice in the region.

Project Management Committee chairperson Nuhu Abdul Masud said delayed completion of the project makes judiciary services in Oyugis to be slow.

He said Oyugis already serves people from Kasipul, Kabondo Kasipul and parts of Kisii and Kericho counties.

“There is a need for people in Karachuonyo to have a court that can serve them. We have suffered enough when cases drag for years because of the backlog,” Mr Masud said.

As a temporary measure to reduce the burden of travelling for litigants, the judiciary introduced a mobile court at Alau Rachuonyo, a social hall within Kendu Bay, where court sessions are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

But the mobile court is also facing its own challenges.

Sessions usually begin at after 10 am when other courts would be half way done with the day's activities.

“Mobile courts are not convenient. We need a fully fledged court that operates everyday of the week to save time,” Mr Masud said.

During Azimio protests, Mr Masud recalls, magistrates had to call off sessions because judicial staff could not travel with the roads blocked by angry protestors.

The project management committee chairperson called on leaders from Homa Bay to push for completion of the court.

He proposed a funds drive to complete the project.

“Leaders from the county should take this as a challenge and ensure the project is complete,” Mr Masud said.

Other residents are concerned that failure to complete the project will deny some people justice when parties in a case fail to appear before the magistrate because of financial constraints.

Mr Meshak Otieno, a resident of Kakua Juok village said transport cost to the court may bar some people from making an appearance before a magistrate.

He said having a court in Kendu Bay will make movement from villages in Karachuonyo less costly.

“My wish is for the court to be somewhere where I can walk. As a rider, I'm likely to be taken to court because of traffic offences but because of the difference, I may not appear in court,” Mr Otieno said.

Besides residents, police have also cited several challenges when they take suspects from Kendu Bay police station to Oyugis law court.

Rachuonyo North Police Commander Lydia Parteiyie said it is usually a challenge for her officers to take suspects from Kendu Bay to Oyugis before taking them to Homa Bay GK prison then they are remanded.

She said besides the journey consuming a lot of time, it also trains energy from police officers who are involved in the process.

“Our work will be made easy if we had a court in Kendu Bay. We will easily take a suspect from the station to the court,” Ms Parteiyie said.