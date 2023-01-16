KCPE top student Lewis Omondi to join Alliance Boys

The country’s best performing candidate in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam has secured a place at Alliance High School, his father told the Nation.

Lewis Otieno Omondi, who scored 431 marks out of the total 500, schooled at St Peter’s Mumias Boys Primary School. Along with Fwaro Makokha Robinson from Christ the King School, Bungoma, they tied in the number 1 spot in the national exam.

On the day Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced Form 1 selection results, Omondi's father, Eng Peter Otieno, confirmed to the Nation that he will enroll in the Nairobi-based school.

Other top candidates from St Peter’s Primary School include Okoth Baraka who scored 419 marks and will be headed to Kapsabet Boys, Otieno Lameck Ochieng’ (418 marks) who will also join Kapsabet Boys, Otieno Fidel Castro (418 marks) to Starehe Boys, Mukwenyi Lyam Mathews (417 marks) to Kamusinga Boys and Odhiambo Camillow Antony (406 marks) to Alliance boys.

Okello William Ouma and Okoth Louis Otieno, who scored 414 marks, will join Alliance Boys and Kamusinga Boys respectively, while Larry Wamalwa (411 marks) will head to Kamusinga Boys and Isaac Wanzala Shelton (411 marks) is headed to Mangu High.

CS Machogu today assured parents that all learners will proceed to Form One in line with the government’s 100 percent transition policy.

However, some head teachers in Homa Bay County complained that some of their candidates will go to institutions they did not select.

"A good number of candidates have been affected. I am yet to get where all candidates have been placed,” Fredrick Chiaji, head teacher at Marindi Primary School, said.

Similar complaints were raised by parents at Janairo Junior Academy in Rangwe, where head teacher Philip Aduda said that although top candidates at the institution have been placed at their secondary school of choice, some missed the schools they selected.