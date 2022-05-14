Joy as Oriwo boys finally get their KCSE results

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam results for 549 candidates at Oriwo Secondary in Homa Bay County have finally been released ending weeks of anxiety among the candidates and parents.

The results had been withheld by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), when Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha announced the Kcse results on April 23.

Knec had earlier written to the school indicating that it was investigating alleged exam irregularities committed by the candidates who were sitting the exam in March this year.

The examination body had asked for 30 days to carry out investigations to establish whether the candidates had engaged in irregularities in the exams.

But teachers and students breathed a sigh of relief on Friday and broke into song and dance after they got news of the results.

In the results, 10 students score an A minus, 61 got a B plus while 152 got a plain B grade.

Another 167 candidates scored a B minus, 130 (C plus), 26 (C) and 2 (C minus).

Deputy Principal in charge of academics Modecai Ogembo said 521 candidates got direct entry into university with a percentage pass of 95.1 per cent.

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for making our school proud. It is a sign that the exams were done in the school in a credible way," he said.

He defended the school against claims that it was being investigated by Knec after students colluded in exam cheating.

Mr Ogembo said withholding exam results was normal under Kenc regulations.

"We had set our target at a mean of over 9 points. We are however impressed with what our candidates scored,” he said.

Oriwo Boys High school has registered 548 candidates this year and the school administration is hoping for even better results.

A mean score of 8.125 puts Oriwo Boys High school as among the top learning institutions in 2021 Kcse in the region after Orero High School which has a mean of 9.4083.

Gendia High School (9.3121) Mbita High School (9.1595), Moi Girls High Sindo (9.0), Asumbi Girls High School (8.812), Ober Boys Secondary School, (8.80) and Agoro Sare High School (8.5).