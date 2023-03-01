Inside Kinchororio, the school no one wants

At the beginning of the first term this year, more than 70 per cent of parents with children enroled at Kinchororio Primary had transferred them to other schools in Suba sub-county, Homa Bay. Around the same time, half of the total number of the school's staff had sought transfers to other workstations from their employer — the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Welcome to Kinchororio Primary in Gwassi Central location, the school that no one wants to go to. It lies desolate and in ruins atop Gwassi Hills. Locals say most of the school's woes stem from this location, an uphill five-kilometre trek, making it extremely difficult for teachers and learners to get to the institution.

An aerial view of where Kinchororio Primary School sits atop a hill. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Many residents here question why the school was not established somewhere more convenient and have asked for its relocation.

Accessing the school becomes even harder when it rains because the ground becomes slippery, they say, adding that even motorcycles cannot go there during the rains. Those who have attempted to have scars that are a constant reminder of why they should not try to do so again.

In Olusuba, the Bantu language spoken by the Abasuba people, Kinchororio means fertile ground, but this is far from what you'll see when you visit the area.

Verge of closure

A learner at Kinchororio Primary School in Gwassi Central location, Suba Sub-County. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Now, Kinchororio is on the verge of closure following a mass exit of learners who cited poor access to the institution. Parents say poor access roads leading to the school have made any attempts to refurbish classrooms difficult.

Mr Peter Owiso, a parent, said community members around the school had mobilised resources to make the institution better. However, the state of roads leading to the institution made them abandon their mission.

“We got support from a non-governmental organisation which offered to build new classrooms. It was, however, difficult to transport construction materials to the site because of the road,” he said.

Teachers posted to the school have also complained of the difficulties they have to undergo when moving between their homes and work. Several have now asked TSC for a transfer.



Headteacher John Ngar confirmed that three of his seven teachers have since left.

"We currently have four teachers after others were transferred elsewhere," he said.

He says that poor roads around the school have forced pupils to walk up to five kilometres up a steep slope to get to class.

"The entire institution has 149 pupils. This is just a fraction of the number we had one year ago," he said.

Mr Ngar is now worried that his school will be shut down if all learners desert Kinchororio.

He has called on the government to consider their grievances.

"We want the government to construct a road to the school that can be used by motorists," Mr Ngar said.

The school's board chairman Mr Peter Osiwo said their cries for a road upgrade are still going unheard.

"Parents resorted to transferring their children to other schools when they realised the government is slow to address infrastructural challenges," he said.