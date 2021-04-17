George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay

Prime

How trawling is destroying marine life in Lake Victoria

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

A group of fishermen row their wooden boats towards Koginga beach in Homa Bay after a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria that normally takes hours.

Related

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.