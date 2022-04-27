How Kidero is reaping from ODM nomination fiasco in Homa Bay

The decision of the ODM party to issue a direct ticket to Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga in the governor’s race may have caused more harm than good for the legislator.

Since getting the certificate alongside her running mate, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, Ms Wanga has faced unusual hostility as she campaigns in the expansive county. That was not the case before.

She has had just a handful of rallies since the March 31 consensus meeting that endorsed her political bid.

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, Ms Wanga’s main challenger, on the other hand, is gaining momentum if the warm reception he has been receiving is anything to go by. He never had it easy previously, with many writing off his bid.

Political commentators in the county attribute the change in the political landscape in Homa Bay to a rebellion against the method ODM used to identify its candidate and its push to have a "six piece" voting system in Nyanza.

Homa Bay Bunge la Wananchi leader Walter Opiyo said residents are also concerned about leadership skills and not the party that most politicians hang on as their first option.

Mr Opiyo said many aspirants are defecting from ODM to vie as independent candidates and each party aspirant has at least one independent candidate competing against him or her.

Dr Kidero is using this to his advantage by reaching out to defectors to form a team.

"He is welcoming politicians and opinion leaders to his side and this makes him more popular," Mr Opiyo said.

Others who also joined his camp are those left hanging after ODM leader Raila Odinga announced that all governor aspirants, apart from Dr Kidero, had shelved their bid in favour of Ms Wanga.

Over the past few weeks, Dr Kidero has convened meetings where he has fished out and received aspirants and others who feel dissatisfied by the Orange party's decision to issue direct certificates.

Meanwhile, Ms Wanga's campaign strategy has shifted from holding rallies to engaging voters from door to door and meeting voters in market places.

Mr Opiyo said ODM needs a new strategy in order to win the seat that Dr Kidero is determined to take as his popularity grows by the day.

"The race is complex and both aspirants have equal chances of winning, judging by the political mood in the county," he said.

Some of the people who were once supporters of Mr Odinga but have since moved to Dr Kidero's side include elders and campaign coordinators of former aspirants.

Kidero got key support from elders

Last weekend, the former governor met the Great Rachuonyo Council of Elders led by their chairman Phares Ogada, who agreed to champion the cause of Homa Bay Manyien (New Homa Bay), Dr Kidero's campaign strategy.

Others were Mr Caleb Ouko, Mr Okinyi Rao, Mr Zedekiah Oduya and Prof Jack Ong'iy, who all said they will marshal support from their Karachuonyo clan.

The elders once participated in blessing Mr Magwanga when he was launching his gubernatorial bid.

Dr Kidero has also met former nominated MCA Jared Kajomo, who was instrumental in ODM national chairman John Mbadi's campaign.

Ms Wanga says her government will prioritise supply of clean water to residents, addressing wanting healthcare among others.

"I know that our county has also not done well in health care. I will ensure residents can afford good health and mothers deliver in a safe environment," she said.

She further accuses Dr Kidero of plotting to succeed Mr Odinga and that he was only using the governor’s seat as a platform to execute the scheme. She asked the resident to punish the former Nairobi governor at the ballot.

But since withdrawing from the governor’s contest, Mr Mbadi has kept away from Homa Bay politics, with a warning to his former campaign teams not to drag his name into either Ms Wanga's or Dr Kidero's teams.

"Personally, I've never instructed any member who was part of my gubernatorial aspiration to campaign either verbally or non-verbally through emblems for a non-ODM member in Homa Bay and I kindly call for immediate stop of such," he wrote in a Facebook post after speculation that he was supporting Dr Kidero.

"Well, I recognise the fact that every individual has a democratic right to choose a political faction of choice, which of course is beyond my control, but in the process of doing so let non tag me or use any of my emblem to such course," he wrote.

Besides receiving defectors, Dr Kidero has accused Ms Wanga of inheriting Governor Cyprian Awiti’s style of leadership, including hiring some county officials.

Ms Wanga, however, defended herself, saying she will take power with fresh brains.

Mr Opiyo said ODM will have to go back to the drawing board if it wants to win the seat.