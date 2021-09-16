How Beach Management Units came to rule Lake Victoria waters

It is Monday morning and Lake Victoria is stormy.

Its shores are alive with the hustle and bustle of people going about their activities.

Men are back from a night of harvesting fish, and several people, mostly women, are busy transferring the catch from the boats.

“The lake is unsettled today. You can see it is very stormy, but we have to do what we must. Fishing is our business,” says Litare Beach chairman Isaiah Ochieng.

After a while, the activities ease and we hear a bell ring. We are informed it is a call for a meeting.

In no time, just like in a school assembly, residents gather near the Beach Management Unit’s (BMU) office.

Failing to respond to an emergency call or bells attracts a fine of Sh500. No one is ready to part with their hard-earned money, and people come to the meeting in droves.

This is one of the 12 by-laws pinned on the wall of the Litare BMU office. Breaking any of the rules is a punishable offence.

The rules and many more inscribed in their ‘constitution’ are law and order and govern the day-to-day life of Rusinga residents in Homa Bay County.

Bathing in the wrong place attracts a fine of Sh500 while urinating and careless disposal of human faeces attract a penalty of Sh1,000.

A fine of Sh300 is imposed on a person found guilty of dragging fish on the ground.

The establishment of BMUs, through the Fisheries BMU Regulations of 2007, gave rise to administrative units that manage resources in Lake Victoria.

BMUs have become powerful and their word is law. Fishermen revere them, and those who cross their path have not had it easy.

“The Executive Committee shall mete the following fines and penalties to members who are in violation of the management plans and any other rules sighted for in the by-laws,” reads the by-law notice on the wall.

IMAGE 9: Litare Beach Management Unit Chairman Isaiah Ochieng (left) stands next to a man in prayer moments before start of the Litare beach users and residents weekly assembly sessions in Mbita, Homabay on September 6,2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Weighty cases

At Litare Beach, meetings are held each Monday and Thursday and are meant to inform and educate residents on emerging issues.

“These by-laws have helped us maintain law and order. You can see the beach is clean and we have very minimal criminal cases here,” Mr Ochieng says.

A person found guilty of littering on the beach is fined Sh500.

Mr Ochieng says that weighty cases like murder and defilement are referred to the authorities.

“Such cases are beyond us. Once we hand you over to the chief or police, it means you have a very tough case and it is up to you to defend yourself,” he says.

Homa Bay County, one of the largest fish producers in Kenya, has some of the most active BMUs.

It has 135 beaches with 147 fish landing sites.

Each of the beaches is managed by a BMU chairperson with committee members.

Before BMUs were established, fishermen engaged in their activities without being supervised by the State.

This promoted illegal activities in the lake, as fisheries officials who are in charge of regulating fishing had difficulties assessing all activities in the water body.

Some fishermen took advantage of the absence of government authorities to carry out illegal businesses in the lake.

A body was needed that could manage fishing from the bottom up, to ensure that all fishermen comply with fishing laws.

County BMU chairman Edward Oremo says BMU chairmen are responsible for managing resources in the lake.

“Our role is similar to that of the government, with the primary role being management of the resources in the lake and to help the government take care of the water body. We also advocate for the social-economic welfare and safety of fishermen,” he says.

At the BMU office, there are five mandatory committees that all fishermen must participate in.

They include one on education, under which the BMU office ensures every fisherman’s child goes to school.

Litare beach users and residents follow proceedings during the weekly assembly sessions in Mbita, Homabay on September 6,2021. Photo/Ondari Ogega Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Those who have difficulties paying fees are helped.

“We have another committee on welfare where members are encouraged to save for future planning,” Mr Oremo says.

Another committee is responsible for marketing. The team helps fishermen identify markets for their fish.

BMUs also have a monitoring, control and surveillance committee that is responsible for ensuring all fishermen are safe from external and internal attacks.

“Some members of BMUs also advocate for good health. They cooperate with health officials to ensure all fishermen have good health,” Mr Oremo says.

In general, all BMUs are guided by laws set by the fisheries department.

Distinct features

Suba BMU chairman William Onditi says some BMU officials may introduce by-laws that suit them.

“There are overall laws that govern us. But there are beaches that have distinct features that necessitate the introduction of certain by-laws,” he said.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan says police officers and other government agencies work closely with BMUs to ensure safety in Lake Victoria.

BMU officials are among the first group of people who get first-hand information about activities happening in the lake, including drowning, piracy, harassment.

To the government, they are critical as they are witnesses of activities in the lake.

Mr Lilan says BMUs have information on what is happening in the lake and police rely on them during investigations.

“We take their role in the lake very seriously. We want to build a collaboration with them to help us deal with issues affecting the lake like drug trafficking, trade on illegal goods and harassment,” he said.

The County Security Committee, however, cautions BMU officials in Homa Bay against abuse of power.