Homa Bay students beat up head teacher 'for giving them porridge without sugar'

Education officials in Homa Bay are investigating the circumstances that led to an incident in which a secondary school Principal was attacked by students after he was accused of giving pupils porridge without sugar.

The Friday morning incident left God Bura Mixed Secondary School principal Collins Omondi with injuries on his body after pupils attacked him for allegedly mismanaging the learning institution.

According to a police report filed by the school administration, the principal was in his house when a group of students knocked on the door.

The students included Form Fours and others classes.

The pupils are said to have ordered Mr Omondi to accompany them to the local police station. But when the teacher refused, they started beating him.

Witnesses said he was overpowered.

He was eventually taken to the station before police rescued him from the angry students.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Mr Samson Kinne said the matter was being handled by the Ministry of Education.

"Some parents also intervened to help him when he was attacked by the students," he said.

Mr Omondi was reportedly accused of poor leadership.

Apart from providing porridge without sugar to the learners, he is also accused of being arrogant and running down the school.

The chairman of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association in Suba, Mr Paul Mbara, condemned the attack.

He said the teacher had sustained injuries to his chest.

Mr Omondi was first taken to Magunga Level Four Hospital for medical examination before being referred to another facility for an X-ray.

"Attacking teachers is not a solution to the problems facing schools. There should be alternative dispute resolution mechanisms," said Mr Mbara.