Homa Bay schools to work with security agencies amid student unrest

All secondary schools in Homa Bay County are now required to work closely with security organs amid a wave of student unrest that has led to several school fires.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan has proposed the formation of WhatsApp groups where schools’ management can link with security officers in cases of emergencies.

The move is meant to enable security officers quickly respond to distress calls made by schools.

“We have taken note of the current situation in schools and decided to call for a meeting to discuss how we can deal with unrest. I propose the formation of a WhatsApp group where information can be shared between police and school administrations,” he said when he met school principals and top security officers in Homa Bay on Thursday.

“School managers will be expected to share any suspicious cases which may culminate in violence so that they are handled at the right time,” he said.

The social media platform will bring together school managers, education officials and security officials who will share intelligence from learning institutions.

In Homa Bay, two schools - Ringa Boys High and Gendia Boys High - are most affected by student unrest.

The has also been witnessed across the country as cases of schools fires spike.

In some instances, students have been accused of arson while other cases have been accidents.

The collaboration between schools and security officers is expected to enhance quick response in emergencies including student riots and fires.