Homa Bay residents devise ingenious way to tame raging floods

Before two years ago, every rainy season, families in Kamser Nyakongo location in Rachuonyo North sub-county would move to higher ground as floods ravaged their homes.

However, in the past two years, the communities in Kamser Nyakongo location have learnt useful lessons on how to deal with floods. They have discovered that they can prevent flooding by planting cane.

A project has helped the families contain the floods from submerging their homes. The biological system of flood control has helped reduce damage to property and it is having a positive impact on rural livelihoods.

The project involves the planting of sugarcane, which absorbs water that would have otherwise spread on open ground and wreaked havoc in homes.

Families in the lower parts of Rachuonyo North, Rangwe and Suba sub-counties have been victims of floods for many years.

The worst affected are women and children who are displaced from homes by the perennial floods when rivers burst their banks due to flooding.

In April this year, the government sounded the alarm to the communities to move after the weatherman warned that floods would come knocking with a vengeance.

The Kenya Red Cross sent warning text messages to families in flood-prone areas telling them to vacate their homes before the long rains had started.

The county commissioner, Mr Moses Lilan, said more than 170 families had been affected by floods in the last two weeks.

But for families in Kamser Nyakongo, the nightmare of floods has been erased after they found a way of dealing with the perennial problem.

They have managed to save their homes and property from the floods from River Riwa, and turned their source of suffering into a source of joy.

The Kimira Oluch Smallholder Farmer Improvement Project (Kosfip) has benefited from a Sh6 billion irrigation project funded by the government through the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development and the Homa Bay County government.

According to Kosfip Senior Agronomist Amos Amenya, families in the location were being affected by water from a local swamp, which would overflow to homes during rain.

“When there is a lot of rain, water from the swamp overflows because it does not have an outlet, he said.

Previously, the swamp did not exist and the area it currently covers used to be bare land that the community used as a grazing field. However, due to siltation, the path of River Riwa to Lake Victoria was blocked.

“Water started filling up the empty space and it was soon turned into a swamp which later was left idle. The only thing it could be used for was feeding livestock,” he said.

During heavy rain, water from the swamp would overflow to homes.

A tent used as temporary shelter by flood victims in Simbi Kogembo dispensary in Central Karachuonyo Location in Homa Bay County on May 19, 2021. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Recently, families discovered that they could grow sugarcane on the land to control water flow by reducing waterlogging, which in turn reduces flooding in homes.

Ms Rose Apodo from Kosfip was among experts who were involved in the transformation of the area from a wasteland to productive land.

Extension officers from Sukari Industries Ltd, a Homa Bay-based private sugar miller saw the potential in the land.

Good roads in the area would facilitate quick transportation of sugarcane from the farms to their milling plant in Riat, unlike their main source of raw materials at Ndhiwa, which has bad roads.

After negotiations with the department of agriculture in Homa Bay County and Kosfip, implementers of the project, began planting sugarcane.

Currently, the cane has been grown in an area that covers more than 600 acres with other farmers showing interest in the project after seeing its success and profits.

The plantation is located on the Kanyadhiang-Pala road and has already started supplying sugarcane to local millers for processing.

Ms Apodo said there was resistance at the beginning when the idea of turning the swamp into a sugarcane plantation was mooted.

“Some families objected to the idea, saying their livestock will have no land to graze. We tried convincing them but most people were resistant including some who chased us away,” she said.

Within the village, some people saw the sense to turn the wetland into a source of profitable business.

Mr Micah Abiero worked as a plant operator at Chemelil Sugar Company for more than 30 years until three years ago, when he retired.

At home, he would grow crops like maize and beans.

A sugarcane plantation in Kamser Nyakongo location in Homa Bay County that has helped in flood control. GEORGE ODIWUOR/NATION Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

“The condition of the field favoured sugarcane farming. However, no one had shown interest in growing any crop on the field,” Mr Abiero said.

Residents who agreed to grow sugarcane, including Mr Abiero, first began by planting the crop on a five-acre piece of land.

A few months later, the acreage was increased to 14 when the crops started maturing.

Everyone who saw the success of the initiative agreed to join in.

Mr Abiero said farmers are engaged in contract farming with Sukari Industries where they are being supported in crop production and in turn supply the firm with raw materials.

“I am among farmers who are harvesting sugarcane for the first time from the field that was once fallow. It is a challenge for everyone to explore the natural resources we have within our locality,” the farmer said.

He said water in the field needs to be controlled as excess water in the soil affects the growth of sugarcane.

Homa Bay County executive for Agriculture Aguko Juma said his office is providing extension services to 200 farmers who have planted sugarcane on their farms.

“We recently found out that the farmers were not having a harrowing machine. We bought one which is currently being used on the plantation. We are also advising them on best farming practices,” he said.

Mr Amenya said the introduction of sugarcane in the swamp has reduced excess water flow to homes as sugarcane absorbs water and helps in controlling soil saturation.

“More and more people are showing interest in the project because they have started seeing its benefits. Excess water they would witness before is no longer there,” the agronomist said.

But even as families in Kamser Nyakongo take advantage of the floods to improve their incomes, a community in Chuowe, Wang’ Chieng’ location has been living in flooded homes.

Their problems started due to rising level of water in Lake Victoria led to a backflow of the water leading to flooding of homes.

The villagers were forced to move from their homes to schools to seek shelter but later realised that the water level was not going down.

Mr Willis Omullo, an environmental activist from the area said the villagers decided to go back to their homes.

“Today the whole village is covered in water. Most people have adapted to the new way of life,” he said.

The concern is, however, on possibilities of the water causing more destruction when it will rise due to the effects of excess rain.

Wang’ Chieng has in the past been affected by floods from River Miriu, which has been bursting its banks.

Mr Omullo called on leaders in Homa Bay to introduce permanent flood mitigation measures in the location.

“The river that affects us on an annual basis is the boundary between Homa Bay and Kisumu. Ironically, families in Kisumu are not affected to the extent that we do because leaders in the neighbouring county have influenced the construction of dykes along the river,” he said.