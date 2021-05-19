Flooding
George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay

Prime

Homa Bay residents devise ingenious way to tame raging floods

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Before two years ago, every rainy season, families in Kamser Nyakongo location in Rachuonyo North sub-county would move to higher ground as floods ravaged their homes.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Chesamisi defies wave of unrest to shine in KCSE

  2. Squatters on ex-PS Kipkulei land risk arrest

  3. Boda boda rider electrocuted in Bungoma 

  4. City Hall to use Sh1.2bn for kiosks, markets upgrade

  5. George Koimburi wins Juja by-election

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.