Homa Bay Referral target of barbs after image shared online

Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital is being trolled online after an image of its dilapidated accident and emergency section was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Nation.Africa has confirmed that the image is that of the hospital, which the county government classifies as a Level Five health facility. The facility is itself sickly.

The only difference is that a coat of white paint has been applied over the old building to give it a fresh look.

But underneath the paint is an old building that was put up and equipped with money given to Kenya by the people of Great Britain.

It even has a worn-out and leaking asbestos roof that is no longer used in buildings today.

The reason the image was widely shared was to show how little Governor Cyprian Awiti has invested in health.

Social media users were also comparing the referral hospital with others in other counties.

It was contrasted with the Samburu, Kakamega and Chuka facilities, which boast state-of-the-art facilities.

The newly constructed Sh230 million outpatient building at Chuka Hospital in Tharaka Nithi County. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Commenters on Facebook and WhatsApp said Homa Bay Referral reflected the leadership in the county.

Most social media users questioned the priorities of Mr Awiti in the nine years he has been in office.

Another image was of a bed whose side was tied together with a rope.

The Nation could not verify whether this image was taken at the hospital.

Medics also said they were not sure whether the image was of a bed at the hospital.

However, other photos taken at the facility in the past included one of bodies piled on top of one another in the mortuary and named "a museum of corpses".

Another was one of toilets filled with human waste and their doors shut.

In May 2021, a social media campaign to save the referral hospital from its deathbed was launched by people who were concerned about the status of the facility.

Different people took to their social media pages to narrate their experiences at the hospital.

None of the stories were positive. Most people complained about lack of basic drugs and sharing worn-out and dirty linen.

One narrative that caught the attention of many was how an expectant woman died in the maternity ward because of lack of essential pharmaceuticals.

The findings of an inquiry led to the dismissal of then CEO Lilian Kocholla.

The hospital has since been discussed many times on social media, with residents demanding accountability for their tax money.

Second outcry

A report by the county assembly’s Health Committee released in April last year after a similar outcry on Facebook and WhatsApp revealed how deplorable the referral hospital was.

The report used words like wretched, poor, unsatisfactory, execrable, pitiful, distressing and disgraceful to describe the conditions at the hospital, which is supposed to tackle complicated cases referred from sub-county facilities.

The new complex at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital. Photo credit: County Government of Kirinyaga

It was found to have, among other issues, no drugs at the pharmacy and patients were directed to buy them at pharmacies outside the facility.

There were no basic non-pharmaceuticals such as gloves.

The report also said patients used dirty and old linen delivered to the hospital in 2018.

Some patients shared beds, which were dirty and too small.

The report also cited lack of good furniture and other hospital equipment.

A year later, county assembly Health Committee chairperson Joan Ogada said officials had made some changes at the hospital but not to the expectation of the panel.

She said general hygiene had improved but there was much more to be done to make the hospital better.

"The main problem … is lack of drugs. Patients are being told to buy medicine from private pharmacies when we asked the hospital management to make drug availability a priority," she said by phone yesterday.

She added there is still a shortage of medical equipment, and some medics use equipment inherited from the defunct local authorities.

Doctors also complained about conditions at the hospital.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacies and Dentists Union (KMPDU) county liaison officer Amos Dulo said medics cannot treat patients when there are no drugs.

Dr Dulo also claimed the hospital often lacked water.

"From time to time, patients, especially those in maternity, are told to buy water. Other pharmaceuticals like gloves and syringes are also in short supply," he said.

He called on the county government to also consider the welfare of subordinate staff, saying doctors and nurses cannot work without their support.

The Health Department was not immediately available for comment.

The county assembly, however, defended the executive, saying the recommendations of the Health Committee could not be implemented all at once.

Ms Ogada said the issues they raised would be addressed gradually because of financial challenges.

"We are hoping for the best. For now, we will give the governor some time to (resolve) the issues we raised," she said.