Homa Bay priests among suspects charged with violating Covid rules

Teens arrested at Homa Bay party
Photo credit: File

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Two Catholic priests were among several suspects arrested in Homa Bay for violating Covid-19 rules.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. DPP ask for further probe into touts’ death inside police station

  2. Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

  3. Access to water, electricity top Mandera residents' demands

  4. Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

  5. Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.