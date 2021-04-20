Homa Bay priests among suspects charged with violating Covid rules

Two Catholic priests were among several suspects arrested in Homa Bay for violating Covid-19 rules.

The clerics were arrested on Saturday in Sindo town where they hosted a prayer event that attracted more than 800 Catholic faithful at a local church.

The priests and the other suspects, some of whom were arrested during the month of April, were charged in court.

The arrest of the priests has put the church in the spot for being a weak link in the spread of Covid-19. Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan accused some clerics of violating Ministry of Health protocols.

Mr Lilan said the attention of the County Covid-19 Emergency Response Committee, which he co-chairs with Governor Cyprian Awiti, has moved to churches who invite prominent guests attracting huge gatherings.

“It is important for the church to seek assistance from law enforcement officers in crowd management. Some churches abuse the freedom of worship that has been given to them when other activities like sports have been suspended. We have observed this for two weeks,” he said.

In Homa Bay, at least three churches are said to have helped some families keep bodies of their dead relatives overnight for burial the next day as the committee warned that those who will be arrested in such cases are organizers and guests.

The Health ministry directed that bodies be buried within 72 hours during the pandemic and those attending funerals should be limited.

“We have directed that bodies arriving late from other counties should be kept in the nearest mortuary until the following day when they will be buried. No one, irrespective of your status in the society is allowed to keep bodies at home or any social place as it encourages gathering,” Mr Lilan said.

In the April crackdown 318 people were arrested for not putting on face masks. 166 others contravened the curfew orders.

Police also impounded 11 motor vehicles and 33 motorcycles whose owners violated curfew orders.