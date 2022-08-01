Homa Bay MP aspirant loses Sh1 million in night attack

Rangwe parliamentary candidate William Omburo Odaje lost Sh1 million on Saturday night in a robbery at his home in Kanyong'ondo village in Central Kochia location.

His wife also lost her phone valued at Sh200,000 when four armed men attacked her as the independent candidate was still out campaigning.

Mr Abed Kavoo, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss in Homa Bay, said no one had been arrested in connection with the incident and officers were investigating the matter.

Four men armed with three pistols arrived at the politician's home on motorcycles and took away the money, which had been kept in a bag.

The incident happened when some of the candidate’s supporters were in the compound.

They were waiting for him to come back.

Mr Odaje told police that the gang members arrived at his home when his family was still awake.

He said two of the suspects remained at the gate to keep an eye on whoever was getting into the compound.

Blocked the gate

Two men later walked to his house and found some of his supporters conversing in the sitting room.

He said there were 20 supporters at the house when the robbers struck.

The suspects pointed their guns at the supporters and ordered them to lie down with their faces on the ground.

They proceeded to the bedroom, where the money was kept.

In the bedroom was Mr Odaje's wife Vivian Kimutai, who was resting on the bed with her two-year-old child.

The robbers asked her where her husband was and she answered that she was out for campaigns.

The robbers demanded money, which Ms Kimutai said was kept in a bag.

According to a police report, she was slapped twice and ordered to lie face down before her phone was taken away.

Mr Kavoo said police had visited the scene and the family was asked to record statements.