Homa Bay MCA under probe after medics allege assault

Police in Rachuonyo South Sub-county, Homa Bay, are investigating claims that a nominated MCA stormed into a hospital and assaulted medics on Thursday.

According to a report filed at Oyugis Police Station, the MCA, accompanied by a group of youths, forced his way into a meeting of senior medical staff at Rachuonyo South Sub-county Hospital and started assaulting them, alleging plans to change the facility’s management.

The hospital’s medical officer of health, Thaddeus Owiti, who was chairing the meeting in Oyugis Town, said they gathered to discuss vaccinating children against measles, as part of the national exercise.

“Medical workers in the county are on a go-slow so I called them to discuss how our children will be vaccinated amid the boycott,” Mr Owiti said.

He added that they were also planning to travel to Kisii County for a colleague’s burial.

It is alleged that seven youths and the accused MCA disrupted the meeting, demanded its suspension and started assaulting staff.

Investigation on

Dr Owiti said he was assaulted.

“The MCA broke my phone and some chairs in the room. He pinned me down and kicked me,” he claimed.

Rachuonyo South Sub-county Police Commander Lilies Wachira said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were investigating the incident.

“The matter was reported to us. The suspect will record a statement. We will take action against whoever shall be found to have committed an offence,” she said.

The MCA denied the allegations.

Homa Bay MCAs have in the past engaged in a fight with senior health officials.

The House recently impeached Health executive Richard Muga on claims of abuse of office.

Medical union officials accuse MCAs of interfering with management of public hospitals in the county.