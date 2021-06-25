Homa Bay MCA under probe after medics allege assault

Homa Bay County Assembly building

A file photo of the Homa Bay County Assembly building. A nominated MCA alleged forced his way into a meeting of senior medical staff at Rachuonyo South Sub-county Hospital and assaulted them.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rachuonyo South Sub-county Police Commander Lilies Wachira said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were investigating the incident.

Police in Rachuonyo South Sub-county, Homa Bay, are investigating claims that a nominated MCA stormed into a hospital and assaulted medics on Thursday.

