Homa Bay hospital CEO sent on leave over poor services

Homa Bay Referral Hospital CEO Lillian Kocholla has been sent on terminal leave following an outcry on social media over its appalling state.

The CEO’s contract will be terminated in August, according to a letter by County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe who is also the head of public services.

Syringes, surgical gloves and other key materials are in short supply at the hospital.

A team that included County Assembly Health Committee chairman Joan Ogada recommended the dismissal of Dr Kocholla.

Several women have lost their lives giving birth at the referral hospital in recent months.

Maternal, newborn deaths

Homa Bay residents have taken to social media to castigate Dr Kocholla and her administration.

Mr Ogwe said the decision to send Dr Kocholla on terminal leave was reached after consultations with Governor Cyprian Awiti.

County Assembly Health Committee members have launched investigations into allegations made against Dr Kocholla.

“A public outcry over the state of the hospital has necessitated the County Assembly to commence investigations,” the letter said.

Locals say most maternal and newborn deaths are recorded at Homa Bay Referral than any other hospital in the region.

One social media user described how he lost his newborn at the hospital, saying health workers could not help his bleeding wife.