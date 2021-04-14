Homa Bay hospital CEO sent on leave over poor services

Homa Bay County Hospital

A patient lies on a bench as she waits to be attended to by a doctor at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital on August 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  GEORGE ODIWUOR

Homa Bay Referral Hospital CEO Lillian Kocholla has been sent on terminal leave following an outcry on social media over its appalling state.

