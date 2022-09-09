Homa Bay Governor Wanga orders for audit of county payroll, personnel census

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has ordered an audit of the county payroll and personnel census.

The move is meant to curb wastage and theft of resources.

In a press statement, the governor said the exercise is meant to exterminate all ghost workers who have ensured the devolved unit loses millions of shillings every year to irregular salary payment.

The audit is also expected to enhance efficiency and integrity of the county human resource system in order to improve service delivery.

Since being elected in August, Ms Wanga has come up with a raft of measures meant to ensure the county gets back on its feet after its former governor Cyprian Awiti was accused of mismanagement.

Last week, the governor directed eight officials mainly from the finance department to go on compulsory leave as part of her plans to stop further loss of funds.

None of them is allowed to step to their offices for fear that they may interfere with plans by the new administration to countercheck records and get rid of shoddy deals.

This was after she said residents have been complaining of poor service delivery.

Ms Wanga said irregularities and fraudulent deals that may have been committed in the human resource department will be put to test through the audit.

Part of the exercise will also include verification and authentication of academic documents presented by candidates who were successfully appointed to various positions.

Disciplined public service

She said she is committed to putting in place an efficient and disciplined public service.

The governor warned that her government will only encourage professionalism.

"Corruption and extortion that previously marred every recruitment in the county will now not be tolerated," Ms Wanga warned.

"Public should report attempted extortion and corruption incidents to my office for action."