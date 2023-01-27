Homa Bay fisherman drowns in Lake Victoria

A 28-year-old man slipped into the water while fishing and drowned in Lake Victoria on Thursday evening.

Mr James Tabu drowned at Koginga Beach in Arujo Location in Homa Bay Sub-County.

Witnesses said Mr Tabu was using a fishing line when he accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.

Arujo Location Senior Chief Bob Lang’o said fellow fishermen rushed to the scene to rescue Mr Tabu but it was too late since he had already died.

Mr Lang’o said the man’s body was retrieved from the lake and taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.