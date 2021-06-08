Homa Bay closes health office after 5 staff contract Covid-19

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti is pictured during a press conference on November 20, 2020.  

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Homa Bay County has recorded a spike in coronavirus infections over the past few weeks, forcing national government administrators to step up surveillance and ensure containment protocols are observed.

The Homa Bay County health department’s headquarters was closed Tuesday and services suspended for at least one week after five staff, including three senior officials, contracted Covid-19.

