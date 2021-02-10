Homa Bay Catholic diocese gets new bishop

Father Michael Odiwa has been installed as the new Catholic Bishop of Homa Bay Diocese.

Bishop Odiwa was installed at an event attended by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, his deputy Hamilton Orata, Senator Moses Kajwang and Woman Rep Gladys Wanga.

Other leaders who witnessed the ordination at Homa Bay High School on Tuesday include Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, her Homa Bay Town counterpart Peter Kaluma and Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino.

The Representative of Pope Francis to Kenya and South Sudan, Apostolic Nuncio Van Maggen Hurbertus, presided over the ceremony that was marked by rituals and symbolism.

Former Cardinal John Njue and Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo also witnessed the consecration.

Bishop Odiwa woke up on Tuesday morning as an ordinary priest who previously served the Catholic Church in Australia in the Archdiocese of Adelaide as an assistant parish priest.

He was welcomed to the venue of his ordination by Fr Francis Lesso and Fr Raphael Mangiti who walked with him side by side to the altar where he was later installed to take control of the Catholic Church in Homa Bay and Migori counties.

At the altar, Bishop Odiwa began by showing the congregation a Latin written letter from Pope Francis that was sent to the Catholic Church in Kenya confirming that he was the Bishop-elect of Homa Bay diocese.

After the brief ceremony, the clergy lay down on the ground under the hot sun as a sign of humility and willingness to suffer for the church.

In the Catholic Church, this ritual symbolises that the cleric has surrendered himself to the church.

The Bishop-elect was later asked to recite the pledge of obedience which was done in front of bishops from other dioceses.

He was presented with a shepherd rod and a mitre which are used to identify a man of God -- in this case a Catholic Bishop.

Bishop Odiwa was also given a Bible which will be under his custody and a ring was put on his finger as a sign that he is "married" to the church.

Another ceremony was conducted to install Bishop Odiwa as a Luo and Kuria elder.

Mr Odinga, Mr Awiti and Kuria elders presided over the traditional event.

Bishop Odiwa was given a traditional stool that he will sit on at the church when solving societal issues.

Mr Awiti gave the Bishop a bow as a symbol of a defence tool.

Catholic faithful on the other hand gave the Bishop a brand new Land Cruiser Prado that the cleric will use in his apostolic work.

Mr Odinga thanked the Catholic Church for helping him when his life was under threat.

He narrated how he used the Church to escape danger.

“I disguised myself as a Catholic priest to get past police roadblocks when I was being targeted by the State. I got to an island in Lake Victoria and finally to Kampala from where I went into exile,” Mr Odinga said.

The 58-year-old cleric has taken over the Catholic Church in Homa Bay from Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo who served as the head of Homa Bay Catholic Diocese and an apostolic administrator of the diocese up to November 2018.