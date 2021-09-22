Homa Bay boat tragedy: Search continues for missing people

Search for possible survivors in the Tuesday evening boat tragedy in Lake Victoria is ongoing.

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

The search for at least nine people who are still unaccounted for following the Tuesday evening boat tragedy in Lake Victoria resumed on Wednesday morning.

