Homa Bay assembly sittings suspended after MCA gets Covid-19

The Homa Bay County Assembly has suspended proceedings for two weeks after a ward representative tested positive for Covid-19.

The MCA tested positive while visiting Kisumu town and has been admitted to an isolation facility there.

Assembly Majority Leader John Kiasa said the suspension of sittings will enable mandatory testing.

"The assembly is working with the health department to ensure all MCAs and staff are tested. Sittings will resume with the assurance that we are safe," he said.

Health surveillance officers also collected samples from the MCA’s wife and children for testing.

County statistics

County Health executive Richard Muga said 19 patients infected with Covid-19 are admitted to isolation centres in Kandiege, Pala Koguta, Pala Masogo and Nyagoro.

At least 12 of them are on home-based care.

Prof Muga said more people are getting infected because of their casual approach to the government’s guidelines for fighting the pandemic.

"It is risky to disobey the guidelines. The spread of the disease is now community-based so everybody must take personal responsibility and protect themselves and their neighbours," he said.

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata assured the public that the country is doing all it can to help contain the spread of the virus.