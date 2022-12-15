High Court upholds jailing of 5 ex-Homa Bay county assembly staff over graft

The hopes of five former Homa Bay County Assembly officials to spend Christmas and New Year with their relatives were dashed after the court upheld their six-year jail term for stealing Sh27 million.

Justice Esther Maina dismissed appeal challenging their conviction and sentencing citing lack of merit.

Justice Maina said the trial court properly found them guilty of embezzlement of public funds.

"The court has perused the proceedings and evaluated them afresh but finds no merit in it. The conviction and sentence is therefore upheld," she said.

The five were found guilty for embezzling Sh27.8 million in a Homa Bay anti-corruption court by Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Obutu.

They were each fined Sh59.04 million or serve six years in prison.

They were dissatisfied by the trial court decision and lodged an appeal at the High Court in Nairobi arguing that the trial court did not consider their defence and that the judgement was illegal.

The officials include former county assembly clerk Bob Kephas Otieno, Caroline Chepkemoi Sang (former principal finance officer), Maurice Odiwuor Amek (former principal accountant), Michael Owino Ooro (former majority leader), and Isaac Ouso Nyandege (former minority leader).

They had been accused alongside former member of the county assembly service board Judith Akinyi Omogi and former senior accounts controller Edwin Omondi Okello.

However, Omogi and Okello were acquitted after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions failed to find evidence that they were involved in the graft.

The five will serve six years in jail if they fail to pay their respective fines for each of the ten counts they faced.

“Their jail terms will run concurrently,” the trial judge said.

They were arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over their links to a company that was paid for goods and services that were never delivered.

They were charged with fraudulently authorising payments of Sh27,872,278 purportedly to facilitate the transport and accommodation of MCAs and the assembly staff, activities that never took place.

Kephas was fined Sh10.3 million, Sang Sh16,124,278 while Amek was fined Sh16,124,278.