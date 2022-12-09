Halt in omena fishing sparks protests by some beach units

A tradition temporarily stopping the fishing of omena is causing division among fishing communities around Lake Victoria.

Whereas some are for the idea of keeping off omena to let the silver fish population increase before resuming fishing early in January, others see no sense in the idea, saying it will hurt their only source of income.

At the moment, most omena fishermen have folded their nets in an attempt to make the fish multiply—and this is likely to push prices of the delicacy up.

The move followed the resolution of a recent meeting by beach management unit officials. Those who support the suspension have not been going after omena for the past one week.

But those opposed to the idea held demonstrations at the office of the deputy county commissioner in Mbita sub-county, Homa Bay, on Thursday.

Also Read: State warns about illegal boundaries in Lake Victoria

The suspension had become a tradition. Previously, fishermen would stop going to the lake for four months (close season) between April 1 and July 31. The fish supply would consequently increase, causing a ripple effect on the production of other fish that prey on omena, as they also grew and multiplied.

However, as the demand for fish increased, fewer people were willing to give the lake a break.

According to Homa Bay County Fisheries director George Okoth, the practice was last implemented before devolution.

“We don’t have a definite law that governs suspension of fishing now. A legal notice would be sent from the Fisheries department to direct fishermen against going to the lake, but with devolution, the same cannot be implemented because of different laws in the counties,” he said.

Over the last 10 years, the lake has seen an increase in the number of fishing activities that is stretching it to the limit. Lake Victoria is no longer as productive as it used to be.

Mr Okoth said Homa Bay County hosts the largest shoreline of the lake that used to produce more than 50,000 tonnes of fish yearly by 2010. Production reduced to less than 25,000 tonnes by 2017, with omena being affected the most.

“As we talk now, it is less than 10,000 tonnes and it is worrying,” he said.

The red alert prompted fishermen to look for solutions to save some species from going extinct while protecting their source of income. Mr Okoth said officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries attended the meeting and supported the suggestion. “Officials from the ministry saw the sense of the ban to enable production to go up. It is the BMUs regulating themselves and not the government forcing them to do so,” he said.

A few weeks ago, fishermen were sensitised to the suspension and its benefits. But some resisted and have been crossing paths with their beach leaders.

Cases of conflict have been reported in Koguna and Nyagina where fishermen claimed they were not consulted. Both beach units produce omena.

Nyagina BMU chairman Joseph Ouma claimed they received no communication about the ban, accusing officials from other beaches of enforcing it without involving them. “Whatever is happening in the lake now is not anchored on any law, so it must be suspended,” he said.

His Koguna beach counterpart Everest Panyako said some of the laws governing fishing are being applied selectively. “Lake Victoria has multiple laws governing operations. But they should be followed by everyone,” he said.

Mr Panyako said some fishermen purchased gear using loans, which they can only repay if they continue fishing. He added that fishing has helped in tackling crime as youths get income.