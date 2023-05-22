Governor Wanga appeals to well-wishers as Cholera cases spike

The Homa Bay County Government is calling on humanitarian agencies to help contain the spread of cholera as more people are diagnosed with the disease.

By Sunday evening, 37 people had been confirmed to have contracted the disease.

This is up from 25 reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health has called on organisations such as Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), World Vision and the Kenya Red Cross to help with a rapid response to contain the disease.

Part of the assistance includes setting up isolation wards in hospitals where patients are admitted.

The Homa Bay government has also requested assistance from national government administrators and police to help maintain law and order in areas where infections have been confirmed.

Also Read: UN lists Kenya among countries threatened by cholera

All 37 patients are residents of Suba, with the majority from Sindo village and Wadiang'a beach in the Kaksingri West and Gwassi North districts.

Health director Roseline Omollo said all the confirmed cases were local transmission.

"The suspected cases are epidemiologically linked to the confirmed cases. They were found in the same locality or had visited the same places," she said.

More samples from suspected cases have been collected and sent for testing at the district teaching and referral hospital.

Meanwhile, health officials have taken necessary steps to contain further spread of the disease.

Ms Omollo said a cholera outbreak notice had been issued by her office to all sub-county facilities outlining necessary steps to be taken when suspected cases are detected.

The health department has also reactivated the sub-county rapid response teams.

This includes contacting sub-county outbreak management teams that have been activated and are on standby to respond to any cases.

Ms Omollo said her department was also conducting household follow-ups where confirmed cases have been reported to ensure that proper containment measures are put in place.

"Community sensitisation is ongoing through community health volunteers. All our health facilities are on high alert for case management," she said.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been asked to maintain high levels of hygiene in their workplaces.

Most of the reported cases are from beaches along Lake Victoria and some of the patients are fishermen.

County Beach Management Unit chairperson Edward Oremo has instructed all fishermen to ensure they clean beaches every morning.

"Areas, where fish is sold, should also be clean. This will ensure that the disease is eradicated," he said.