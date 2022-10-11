Governor Gladys Wanga picks Cabinet nominees, sends home Cyprian Awiti team

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has sent home all executives and other senior county officials who served under the leadership of former governor Cyprian Awiti.

The governor instead nominated new members of Cabinet and officials with his deputy Oyugi Magwanga given additional responsibility of heading the Agriculture and livestock department.

Areas of growth

Ms Wanga also changed names of other departments to accommodate areas of growth and interest like blue economy, devolution and climate change while creating new offices to create linkages with the public.

In a press release sent to newsrooms on Tuesday, Ms Wanga also nominated persons to serve as advisors and other officers in the Executive office of the governor.

She said the people she had nominated have necessary skills to address the needs of the people of Homa Bay on matters of finance and governance, health, water, roads, education, agriculture, among others.



“I have taken great care to address both regional and gender balance in the nominees and further accommodated areas of growth for our county for instance Blue Economy and Climate Change,” Ms Wanga said.



Besides Magwanga, she nominated Roseline Omollo to head the Health department, Martin Opere (Education and vocational training), Danish Onyango (Roads and Transport), Solomon Okello (Finance and Economic Planning) and Dr Joash Aloo (Water, Environment and climate change).

Others are Polycap Okombo (Trade and Marketing), Dr Peter Ogolla (Land and Devolution), Grace Osewe (Governance and Communication) Dr John Agili (Blue Economy and Fisheries) and Sarah Malit (Gender and Sports talent).

Also read: Governor Wanga suspends revenue collection to clean up systems

“For nominees to serve as County Executive Committee Members, I have dispatched a letter to the Speaker of the County Assembly as the law requires to be vetted by the County Assembly. I trust that the named persons, once approved, will serve the County of Homa Bay and its people diligently and with utmost dedication,” Ms Wanga said.

Further, to enhance the effective functioning of her office, Ms Wanga appointed advisors who she said have varying levels of expertise in the different fields.

They are Royal Media Services journalist Charles Odhiambo who will work as the Chief of Staff, Erastus Randusi (Chief of Protocol), lawyer Silas Jakakimba (Legal affairs advisor), former Gwassi South MCA Nicholas Ayieta (Political Affairs advisor), Paul Onditi (Blue economy advisor), county Knut chairman Patrick Were (Education Stakeholder’s Management) and Silas Rabah (Youth Affairs).

The right people

Others are Rachel Ogutu who will be governor’s spokesperson, Kanyach Kachar Chief Bernard Omuga (Security and Intelligence), George Mboya (Political advisor in the deputy governors office), lecturer and veteran journalist Okech Kendo (Climate Change advisor).



Ms Wanga further appointed liaison officers who will link her office to members of the public.

They are Erick Jakim who links youths, Suba BMU chairman William Onditi (beach management), Collins Kalee (sports), Kennedy Dede (boda boda), Magdalien Owino (women) and Lucy Odwar (Persons with disability).