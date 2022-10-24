Governor Gladys Wanga nominates Prof Bernard Muok as Homa Bay County secretary

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has nominated Prof Bernard Muok as the county secretary and head of public service.

The nomination of Prof Muok comes after former County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe resigned to vie for the gubernatorial seat in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Ogwe held the position for 10 years under the leadership of former governor Cyprian Awiti who served from 2013.

Since his resignation in February, the position has been held by Prof Donald Ogweno who previously served as the Chief Officer for Water and Environment before he was moved to head the public service.

At least 58 people had expressed interest in the county secretary’s position. However, only eight were shortlisted for interviews on October 21.

They are Prof Ogweno, Prof Muok, Ms Verah Olweny, and Education Principal Secretary Julis Jwan. Others are Mr Paul Otula, Ms Irene Tindi, Mr Erick Njiri and Mr Kennedy Ongeko.

In a press statement on Monday, Ms Wanga said she nominated Prof Muok who will be vetted by the county assembly.

“Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya Article 179 and the County Government Act No.17 of 2012, Section 44 (2), I have nominated for vetting by the County Assembly for the position of County Secretary and Head of Public Service,” the governor said.

She added that her decision to pick Prof Muok came after a report from the selection panel that interviewed the seven shortlisted applicants advised her on the same.

“Two top candidates had been presented to my office for consideration for nomination. I wish to notify the general public that I have forwarded to the County Assembly Speaker’s desk Prof Muok’s name to enable the assembly to proceed with their constitutional mandate of vetting the said nominee,” Ms Wanga said.

She asked MCAs to expedite all the vetting exercises before them to enable her government to settle down to work as soon as possible.

Five nominees for executive committee members were vetted on Monday.

They are Roseline Omollo (Health), Martin Opera (Education), Danish Onyango (Roads), Solomon Obiero (Finance) and Joash Aloo (Water).