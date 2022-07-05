Goons take over Homa Bay Assembly

A group of young people gained entry into the Homa Bay County Assembly on Tuesday morning and tried to take over the running of the House.

The unidentified youths were reported to have taken charge of the chamber for some time as they blocked some MCAs and staff from entering their offices.

Majority Leader Oscar Abote said members were supposed to debate the 2022-2023 budget.

West Karachuonyo MCA John Njira was among those assaulted when he tried to enter the chamber.

Mr Njira, who apparently did not know what was happening, said he drove to the House for duty but when he arrived, he found the gate locked.

“I had to park outside the gate and walk in. The entire compound was deserted,” he said.

Mr Njira said he walked to the chamber but it was also locked.

He then went to the office of the majority leader, thinking that his colleagues were inside.

“The office was open but there was no one inside. I had to leave because there was no one I could talk to,” Mr Njira said.

But as he exited the House, he was allegedly attacked by youths, who wanted to know why he was there.

Sought justice

Mr Njira had to scream for help before the youths decided to let him go.

The MCA reported the case at the Homa Bay Police Station under OB14/05/07/2022 as he sought justice.

“I lost my glasses which I used to read. They also took away cash which I had in my pockets,” he reported to police.

Mr Abote, the majority leader, accused some ward reps of hiring youths to disrupt House business.

He also accused police of laxity, saying they had failed to take action against the youths.

“There are police officers at the gate whose duty is to safeguard the House. Unfortunately, they have never responded to any distress call from members who are being attacked by youths who have camped at the assembly,” he said.

The police could not be reached for comment.

Last week, House Clerk Faith Apuko wrote a memo to staff informing them that the assembly was not safe.