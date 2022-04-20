Goofy IEBC official in trouble over Kidero remarks

A social media comment by a returning officer about a gubernatorial candidate in Homa Bay County has sparked debate on his integrity and whether he can oversee a fair election.

Consequently, supporters of the aspirant have petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to transfer the officer to another station.

The voters from Rangwe constituency asked the IEBC to transfer Mr George Onyango, who was posted to the area recently.

The IEBC recently made administrative changes and officials in counties and constituencies were transferred to other areas.

Mr Onyango was sent to Rangwe as a returning officer in the mass transfers.

Returning officers are expected to be in their respective offices by early next month.

But even before the new officer could get down to work, some voters raised concerns about his integrity.

Three voters from the constituency – Mr Gordon Kouma, Mr Wayne Odote and Mr Felix Oyombe – petitioned the IEBC to cancel the posting, claiming the officer is biased.

In their petition to the IEBC secretary, which has been received by the agency, the voters argued that Mr Onyango had demonstrated bias against a gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming General Election.

Hatred for Kidero

They accused the returning officer of making a comment suggesting that he had personal hatred against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, who is vying for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate.

He made the comment in a WhatsApp group formed by IEBC returning officers from the Luo community, called “Duol Mar Onagi-Tume (voice of the Luo)”.

The voters accused Mr Onyango of posting a comment that ridiculed Mr Kidero and his candidacy.

“On March 29, 2022, the said returning officer posted the discriminatory words against Kidero who is eyeing Homa Bay gubernatorial seat,” they wrote.

In the WhatsApp conversation seen by the Nation, one participant said Dr Kidero is the next South Nyanza kingpin.

But, in response, the IEBC officer said: “He can’t, he is aloof and elitist.”

The voters argue that the communication demonstrates that the returning officer had violated the law, which requires him to be impartial.

“The returning officer may do all it takes to ensure that what he says about Kidero comes to pass during the general election,” they wrote.

The only way to salvage the situation, they said, is to transfer the officer and for legal action to be taken against him.

“The commission is independent and his communication is not right. We want the commission to take punitive measures against him besides the transfer,” they wrote.

Dr Kidero and Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga are the only candidates contesting the governor’s seat.