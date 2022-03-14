Gang that mutilates livestock strikes in Homa Bay, again

A gang that attacks and mutilates livestock in Homa Bay County is back with a vengeance.

On Saturday night, suspected members of the gang raided several homes and slashed 15 animals, inflicting deep injuries. The animals were found dead on Sunday.

In the brazen attack, the criminals raided the home of Ms Rose Abot, the assistant chief of Central Kanyabala sub-location and killed two cows.

The attack has left Ms Abot devastated and worried about the insecurity that is creeping back in the region, robbing families of their livestock, an important source of income in many homes.

Ms Abot had spent the past week working in the office while sparing time to address the many issues brought to her attention by residents.

Insecurity had featured as one of the issues residents wanted her to address. She had hoped to spend her day on Sunday relaxing with her family in preparation for the week ahead.

But things did not go as she had planned. When she woke up, she was startled by the scary scene in her compound. Two of her cows were lying dead with deep injuries inflicted by sharp objects, most probably a machete.

There was blood splattered all over the compound. The attackers had cut through a fence and attacked the animals before vanishing into the dark.

At first, Ms Abot thought she was the only one from the sub-location who had lost her cows to the criminal gang.

Reporting cases

As she was still pondering what to do next, she started receiving phone calls from other families who had been affected by the criminal activities.

The callers were reporting cases of animals stabbed in their bellies. All the incidents happened in Kanyabala sub-location.

The callers pleaded with Ms Abot, asking her to do something about the insecurity, but little did they know she had also been affected.

“I was confused and disturbed at what had happened. I didn’t know how to respond to the calls, as I had been affected too and was struggling to come to terms with the deaths of my cows,” she said.

The latest attack has left residents in shock because the gangsters sneak into homes and maim animals but do not steal them.

The last attacks happened a month ago but no suspects had been arrested by security agencies though the incidents are being investigated.

The attacks have left residents puzzled as the criminals mutilate the animals and leave them to die.

Ms Abot contacted the Homa Bay police commander and told him what had happened.

By 8am, news of the attack had spread in the village, sending shockwaves in the community.

Residents gathered in small groups and discussed the attacks in hushed tones. They were distraught by the recurrence of the attacks that targeted the source of their livelihoods as dairy farmers.

In December last year, a house belonging to a suspect was set on fire.

Some villagers were forced to sell their animals last year to avoid losses from the attacks.

In the latest incidents, 10 cattle belonging to one farmer were maimed and two killed.

The other eight were still bleeding when they were taken away to be attended to by veterinarians.

The udder of one of the animals had been cut and taken away. It was not clear what the group intended to do with it.

Fend for themselves

Ms Anyango Twenyo, an elder in Kobwana C village, said the animals were her only source of income.

"What has been left are calves that cannot fend for themselves. This is a huge economic setback to my family," the widow said.

Other residents said the incidents confirmed that their lives were at risk.

Ms Quinter Ochieng said the gang attacks homes without anybody hearing anything.

"No one has ever reported hearing a commotion. It shows that the gang operates in silence and this is dangerous to us," she said.

Police visited one of the homes.

Ms Abot said photos of one of the suspects were found dropped in a compound.

The man was accused of being involved in the case. The administrator said the man was previously identified as the main suspect when a similar incident occurred in December last year.

He fled and has not been arrested.