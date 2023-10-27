Four killed in Oyugis road crash

Four people died in a road accident near Oyugis town on Thursday night when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a lorry ferrying soft stones.

The accident occurred at Kasimba junction, which connects the busy Oyugis-Kisii road and Oyugis-Rodi Kopany road.

The deceased – a rider and his three passengers – died on the spot after being hit by the lorry.

The deceased are two men and two women who were said to have been working in the neighbouring village and were returning home when they were involved in the accident.

Witnesses said the truck driver was speeding when the vehicle hit the motorcycle.

The driver had difficulty controlling the vehicle when the rider suddenly moved into the middle of the road in front of him.

The lorry was travelling from Kisii towards Oyugis town, while the rider and his passengers were trying to turn right at the junction and travel from Kodera towards Kisii.

Mr Charles Oketch, one of the witnesses, said: “The lorry hit them before the driver lost control and landed on its side along a fence. The driver could do nothing as the rider suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle."

Rachuonyo South Police Commander Lilies Wachira confirmed the accident.

She said the bodies of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary at Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital.

At the scene, residents expressed concern about road safety.

Most said drivers have been speeding on the road, while others failed to slow down at Kasimba junction.

Mr Stephen Oindo accused some drivers of disobeying traffic rules on the road. He suggested that road safety authorities should put speed bumps on the road to control speed.

Ms Wachira accused some boda boda riders of violating traffic rules.

"Some will fail to give way and end up causing accidents. Some are not trained in traffic rules but still ride on busy roads," she said.

One of the major traffic violations by riders is carrying excess passengers.

"Ensure the rider who ferries you has the necessary qualifications to operate on the road. Minors are not allowed to operate motorcycles," the police boss said.