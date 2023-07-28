Former Raila aide Silas Jakakimba resigns as Governor Wanga’s advisor

Former Raila Odinga aide Silas Jakakimba has resigned as legal adviser to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Mr Jakakimba served as the governor's legal adviser for nine months before deciding to quit.

In a letter to the county chief, the legal expert said his resignation was based on many commitments he has.

Mr Jakakimba said the resignation was with immediate effect.

"Due to emerging and increasing commitments that were previously unforeseen, I have today tendered my resignation from the said position with immediate effect," he said.

Mr Jakakimba was appointed legal adviser to Ms Wanga on 11 October 2022, alongside other officials including executive committee members and liaison officers.

In the letter, he said his appointment was based on a mutual understanding that Homa Bay County deserved a different kind of leadership.

"Nevertheless, I would like to thank Governor Wanga from the bottom of my heart for believing in me. I take this opportunity to reiterate my personal and our people's continued belief in the incredible style of governance that Governor Wanga has established in Homa Bay," Mr Jakakimba wrote.

He said Ms Wanga could still approach him for legal advice and that he would continue to support the governor in fulfilling her mandate.