Former police officer kills himself using curtain

Police in Suba, Homa Bay County, are investigating the death of a former police officer who is suspected to have committed suicide using a window curtain.

The former officer, identified as Samuel Obote, was found dangling from a curtain tied to a window grill in his bedroom at his home in Ong’ayo Village in Kaksingri East Location.

His body was discovered by one of his daughters who went to check on him after he failed to wake up at his usual time.

Mr Obote previously worked with the National Police Service in Mombasa County before he was suspended years back.

He has since been running a public transport business in Homa Bay and Sindo towns.

Troubled marriage

According to neighbours, Mr Obote had a troubled marriage.

According to Suba Sub-County Police Commander Antony Njeru, the man and his wife separated three months ago.

Mr Obote’s neighbours said they suspect he was suffering from depression following the separation.

Mr Njeru said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The body of the deceased was taken to Sindo Sub-County hospital mortuary.