Fisherman left beach on Sunday only for his body to be found floating in Lake Victoria days later

Police in Mbita is investigating the mysterious death of a 37-year-old fisherman whose body was found floating at a beach on Ringiti Island on Wednesday evening.

The body of Bernard Otieno Obonyo was spotted by fishermen who had gone to cast their nets in the lake who then informed authorities.

Obonyo had been reported missing earlier this week.

His colleagues had been looking for him until Wednesday when he was found dead.

Some fishermen believe he was killed at a different location before his body was dumped in the water.

According to Ringiti Island Beach Management Unit Treasurer Daniel Sure, he mobilized fishermen to retrieve the body after it was spotted.

"Some fishermen who were on the beach saw the body floating. They had to get it out so that it is not washed away by waves," he said.

Upon inspection, the men discovered that the deceased was one of their members.

Mr Sure said the deceased left the beach on Sunday on a fishing expedition but he failed to return to the beach.

"We reported the case of a missing person. We could not communicate to him so we concluded that he went missing," Mr Sure said.

Witnesses said the man had visible injuries on his body and one of his ears was cut.

County Police Commander Samson Kinne confirmed the incident saying investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The body of the deceased was moved to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.