Farmers count losses as hippos wreak havoc in Homa Bay

Residents of Nyatoto sub-location in Suba sub-county have asked Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers to drive away hippos that have invaded farms in four villages.

The herbivores have destroyed at least 25 acres of crops that residents of Matunga, Lwala, Ruma Pap and Opuch villages depend on for food and income.

Locals said they fear for their lives as the animals could attack and kill them. They asked KWS to take necessary action and save them from economic losses.

The affected villages are located a few kilometres from the shores of Lake Victoria.

The animals usually move out of water at night to graze.

But instead of eating grass, they swim along the River Lambwe to farms and eat crops.

They retreat before dawn

Before dawn, the beasts move back into the river and swim to the lake.

Some farmers reported that they had lost maize, sweet potatoes and sorghum.

"We are staring at starvation as most of our food crops have been destroyed," Ms Alice Odino said.

Hippos eat maize cobs and sorghum stems.

But they also destroy tubers by walking on them.

Farmers said their sweet potatoes and cassava had been destroyed.

“These hippos have become a menace to us because they eat and destroy everything. We were not used to this and we don’t know how to drive them away," Ms Odino said.

Farmers in the village asked for help to deal with the problem.

Ms Odino asked the Homa Bay government, through the department of agriculture, to help them with seeds for replanting.

Ruma Location Chief Benjamin Omodo said the matter had been reported to the KWS.