Emotional send-off for slain policeman John Ogweno in Homa Bay

John Ogweno burial caroline kangogo

Police officers carry the body of slain policeman John Ogweno on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Slain policeman John Ogweno (28), who was allegedly shot dead by police corporal Caroline Kangogo, has been laid to rest in an emotional ceremony at his ancestral home in Sengre village, Kojwach East Location in Homa Bay County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.